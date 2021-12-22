How Jalen Hurts' response to coach's tongue-lashing showed he can be Eagles' franchise QB

It certainly wasn't when Sweat sacked Hurts in the first quarter and knocked the ball out.

At that point, Sirianni was angry, and he let Hurts know about it. Sirianni knew that he could chew out his quarterback because he, like Hurts, is the son of a coach.

"I made it clear to Coach all year, 'You know, you can get on me a little bit,'" Hurts said. "So after the fumble, he came up to me and said what he had to say. Then later on in the game, he comes back and jokes with me and says, 'I guess I'm just going to start coaching you like your dad coached you.'

"So it was a funny moment. Whatever he said worked."

That doesn't happen overnight. After all, it's hard to imagine Sirianni, a first-year coach, getting on Hurts early in the season when Hurts and the rest of the offense were still learning each other.

But now it's December. The Eagles are fighting for a playoff spot, and here they were, trailing Washington by 10 points after two turnovers on their first two possessions.

Sirianni lit into his quarterback, and Hurts responded.