How far can Eagles go if Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce keep making these devastating blocks?

PHILADELPHIA — So there was Jordan Mailata, all 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds of him, bearing down on Falcons defensive back Richie Grant as Jalen Reagor took a short pass and headed toward the end zone.

The result was as one would imagine, with Grant, who's listed at 200 pounds, basically getting flattened on the turf as Reagor continued untouched for a 23-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Mailata said the Eagles had worked on the play during practice, but he had trouble getting the timing down.

"When we called the play in the huddle, I knew what I had to correct," Mailata said. "It's a process, every play, but the timing has to be perfect. For me, it was just knowing the snap count first, then knowing the timing of the screen, then bee-lining it and burying someone if you get the opportunity."

He got the opportunity and he buried someone.

So did Jason Kelce. Actually, twice.

In the third quarter, Kelce made like a battering ram on a Miles Sanders carry. He sprinted downfield and took out linebacker Deion Jones. Then he kept going, with a little shove from behind from Sanders, who was coming up behind him, and flattened Caesar Rodney graduate Duron Harmon.