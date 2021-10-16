Hilinski's two TD passes push Northwestern over Rutgers 21-7

"Really proud of the squad," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "The way they bounced back this game and these last couple weeks. I thought they put a ton of work in to get better fundamentally. We were able to carry our preparation over into the game."

Northwestern appeared to be a favorable matchup for the Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten), who were coming off three consecutive games against opponents currently ranked in the top 10.

But with five of its first six drives ending in punts, Rutgers couldn't muster enough offense to avoid opening conference play with four straight losses. Though quarterback Noah Vedral hit all four of his passes on Rutgers' only scoring drive of the game, he put together an altogether inconsistent day, going 18 of 30 for 152 yards.

"It's very disappointing," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. "We certainly have to assess where we are and why we're here, and see what we can do to fix it. Some of it is personnel, some of it is execution. We're trying to find an answer."

Marshall Lang added a 2-yard touchdown reception in the second and Andrew Clair's fourth-quarter TD run padded the lead for Northwestern, which led 14-7 at halftime.