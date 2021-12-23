From COVID-depleted to talent-depleted, Eagles facing another team with bad QB situation

For now, though, Judge said the focus is trying to beat the Eagles for a second time this season.

"Everyone is asking about keeping a team together and how hard is it to keep guys motivated," Judge said. "I'm going to be honest with you: I don't know how it is in a lot of places. I don't know how it was here before I got here. That's not a problem that we have. Just simply and clearly put: Our guys come in and they go to work. We play together as a team.

"We understand that we've got 17 opportunities a year ... We have three opportunities left as a team."

Most likely with a quarterback who wasn't even on the team a month ago.

Once again, it will all come down to COVID-19.

If the Eagles' current outbreak, in which head coach Nick Sirianni and three offensive linemen — starting left guard Landon Dickerson, and reserves Andre Dillard and Le'Raven Clark — doesn't get worse, the Eagles should be fine.

But if it spreads throughout the offensive line, and then to other units, then the Eagles could be severely short-handed. And that could change things.