From Coach Flower Pot to Coach of the Year? How Nick Sirianni made Eagles a playoff team

Sure, one could argue that Sirianni should have adapted a run-based offense sooner. But Sirianni has said that he had to make Hurts more of a threat as a pocket passer so teams had to respect that.

When that happened, the running game would become more dangerous.

Eventually, that happened. The difference was Sirianni convinced his team that it would happen, even when they were 2-5 and seemingly going nowhere."

"It's such a special feeling when you bought into the system, and the process that your head coach and the coaches are implementing," Mailata said. "We understood the process, but trusting in the process was that next step that we had to take.

"That's when the ball started rolling ... We understood the weapons and the assets we had on our team. So we were more than confident moving forward that we had to just make it click."

All of this led to here, last Sunday night, when the Eagles officially clinched a playoff spot. It came 7 1/2 hours hours after the Eagles finished off their 20-16 win over Washington.

At that moment, Sirianni could finally relax. But there wasn't much time to celebrate.