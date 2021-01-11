Former Blackjacks player hopes to join CFL but has A.C. in his heart

“Listen, Atlantic City, yeah man, that is my second home,” Grant said. “If the AFL ever comes back, I am going right back to Atlantic City.”

Grant had a team-leading 1,012 receiving yards in the Blackjacks’ only season in 2019. In the last six games of that campaign, the wide receiver produced five 100-plus yard outings and scored 14 of his 15 receiving touchdowns.

Grant had 11 receptions for 180 yards and four touchdowns against the eventual champions that year, the Albany Empire, and, despite losing 61-63, that was his favorite memory. Grant also had two rushing touchdowns with the Blackjacks.

“It was definitely fun,” Grant said about his time in Atlantic City. “It was memorable.”

Grant played at Nassau Community College in New York and Western Kentucky University. He was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016. Grant was also named to the AFL All-Arena second-team after his stint with the Blackjacks.

Grant said his past experiences helped him succeed in the AFL, which will only help with his future in the CFL. The AFL field is smaller, and the game is faster, so Grant improved his route running, ability to read defenses and play at a quicker pace.

“It helped in a lot of different ways,” Grant said. “Being able to have some more awareness and IQ and a good feel of the game off the field, it definitely helped in that aspect.”

