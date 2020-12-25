For once, the line hasn't moved, and the Eagles might (finally) start the same offensive group as last week

Unless something untoward happens Friday or Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles will experience their very own post-Christmas miracle when they take the field Sunday at Dallas.

This week, nobody has to update the stat about how the team's starting offensive line has changed every week. It's stuck on an NFL-record 13 starting O-lines in 14 games, because the Week 16 line is scheduled to be the same five guys who started last week's 33-26 loss at Arizona: Jordan Mailata at left tackle, Isaac Seumalo at left guard, Jason Kelce at center, Nate Herbig at right guard, and Matt Pryor at right tackle.

Is this why the Eagles are favored by a couple of points? Probably not. The current line features the third-string right tackle (Pryor) and it managed to get Jalen Hurts sacked half-a-dozen times by the Cardinals. In fact, the Eagles almost certainly would be better off if the line were changing again, assuming that meant that either Lane Johnson or Jack Driscoll would be back, in place of Pryor, instead of those two being done for the season. Or if it meant that Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks were recovered from Achilles surgery and ready to make his season debut, instead of Herbig.

But those things are not possible. The current group gaining cohesion through continuity is possible, especially since it is facing the worst defense against the run in the NFL.