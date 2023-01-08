Fans glad Eagles earned top seed, bye in playoffs

Readers react via email Sunday to the Eagles' 22-16 win over the New York Giants.

Writing this while sitting in enemy territory (Texas) is even more exciting. It was great to see Jalen Hurts on the field again. I would have preferred to see more running plays, especially in the first half. Nick McCleod played a great game for the Giants trying to prove that the Eagles were wrong to trade him! The only disappointing part of the game was costly penalties that prevented a big TD. It certainly was a big day for Jake Elliott!

Conference champs and a No. 1 seed in the playoff shows what a great season it has been!

Patricia Duran

Linwood

One thing that's guaranteed after today's unimpressive win is that no team is going to fear meeting the Eagles in the playoffs.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

There was a certain nervousness as this game unfolded. The Giants' defense kept it just a little too close. It was also obvious that Hurts was limiting his running game. But they did get the win and now can rest up for the playoffs. Certainly, they are going to have to play better in order to advance.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

It was not a pretty win, but we got it done against the second- and third-team players. We need to clean it up before we play in the playoffs. Maybe a week off will give them the rest they need to get back to team they where! Let’s hope so. The tough games lay ahead.

Butch Sill

Absecon

Appears our Birds had their “chickens” counted before opening kickoff. Not a good way to head into the playoffs! The Giants' subs outplayed our starters!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

A win is a win, but the Eagles were lucky to beat the Giants' backups and get home-field advantage. They played poor today: poor tackling, blocking and play selection. Hurts isn't 100% yet. Very sorry performance in the red zone. If they play like this in the playoffs, they'll go one-and-done.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

This was a carefully crafted game designed to get Jalen Hurts a workout without putting him at risk for further injury. The Giants rested their starters, having nothing to gain,, and the Eagles finally took their place atop the NFC East. Bring on the playoffs!

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

Welcome back, Hurts! We missed you a lot. Congratulations to everyone for a great season. We clinched home-field advantage and a first-week bye in the playoffs. A scary fourth quarter when the Giants started coming back. Great job to Hurts, Elliott and Boston Scott.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Mission accomplished! Home field throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye. Another two weeks for Lane Johnson to get healthy. I like our chances against the Vikings or the 49ers in Philadelphia in the second round. Go, Birds!

Tom Alvord

Seaville

A win, the No. 1 seed and a bye is the most important thing but that game was a disgrace.

Hurts was clearly rusty. Ultimately the bye and hopefully getting Lane Johnson back will cure all. They should be in good shape, but I’d feel a lot better if they ended the season a little better.

I like and trust Sirianni to adjust but Gannon not so much.

Glenn Master

Ventnor

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on earning the No. 1 seed.

Do not be concerned the Eagles didn’t run all over the Giants today and we lost the two games before today’s game. Jalen Hurts played today not to get hurt. This team worked hard this season to get where they are. They will show up to play in two weeks like they did 2018. Let the real games begin.

Pam Burnell

Seaville

Hurts is back, and he was the reason the offense was able to get the job done! The defense played a great game. The Eagles played the game not to lose rather than to win. We got the number one cede, and they deserve a lot of credit.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

In the history of the franchise, the Eagles had never won 14 games in the regular season - and they almost didn’t, backing in to the win like a poor parallel parker against New York’s backups. Sitting so many starters with their playoff position predetermined, it seemed like Eagles were playing the Little Giants (except their trick plays didn’t work). It’s not an encouraging sign on a football Sunday when the Jake you see most on your screen is Elliott, not the spokesman from State Farm - although his clutch kicking is an excellent insurance policy in case of an inconsistent offense.

Still, there are milestones to marvel at. A.J. Brown, in his inaugural year with the team, made quick work of Mike Quick’s receiving record. Ever since he’s donned an Eagles jersey, his image has had a glow up even brighter than his neon cleats.

Remember Coach Sirianni’s discourse on plants? Well, he‘s grown - and grown on the fanbase - in the interim and the Eagles are now the top seed in the conference headed into the (com)postseason. I don’t know if he changed the culture, but he did change the horticulture.

Attack the rest you’ve earned, Eagles, before assailing a playoff opponent TBD.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

A win is a win is a win.

But... watching the defense against the last three teams, led by second string quarterbacks, was a bit unsettling. Worse, the Giants made it close without running back Saquon Barkley. Hopefully the Birds will seal the holes in the bye week.

Jacqui Delario

Margate

Jake Elliott deserves a standing O! Happy for the win and will be happier when Lane Johnson is back.

Linda Valente-Rose

Egg Harbor Township