Ex-Nebraska, Central Florida QB Noah Vedral says he's grateful he landed at Rutgers

"I'm really excited about the opportunity Rutgers has presented me, and the ability we have this year with so much coming back, and to play with Coach Gleeson with another year is really special," Vedral said. "I've been asked about that before, but I usually don't think about it too much just because there's so much going on and so much in front of us this year and in the years to come."

Vedral has put himself in position to control his chance to be a regular starter at the Power Five level for a team flush with momentum after bringing back former coach Greg Schiano. Vedral's appearance in Indianapolis, along with receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek High School) and Olakunle Fatukasi, told of the confidence the Rutgers coaching staff has in him.

It's a confidence that started before he was even a part of the Scarlet Knights' roster.

Vedral said he entered the portal in the middle of the afternoon near the end of April 2020. By that night, he was on the phone with Schiano. By that June, he was in New Jersey.

"My recruiting guy shot me the video, (and) I watched it, and I watched, I don't know, 180 snaps. I said, 'This is the guy. We got to get him,'" Schiano said last month. "He's going to be perfect for what we do offensively. ... And he's been everything that we were looking for."