Eagles won't bring back offensive assistants Rich Scangarello and Marty Mornhinweg
Eagles won't bring back offensive assistants Rich Scangarello and Marty Mornhinweg

The Eagles aren't bringing back senior offensive assistants Rich Scangarello and Marty Mornhinweg, NFL sources said Thursday.

Scangarello and Mornhinweg signed one-year contracts last offseason. Scangarello, who was named senior offensive assistant, was involved with game planning and helped coach Doug Pederson call plays in the two-minute drill. Mornhinweg was a consultant.

The Eagles are expected to hire a formal offensive coordinator after a year without one. Quarterbacks coach Press Taylor had pass-game coordinator added to his job last year after offensive coordinator Mike Groh was fired. Taylor took on many of Groh's responsibilities. His future with the Eagles is still uncertain.

Scangarello, who had previously spent a season as the Broncos' offensive coordinator, was brought on, in part, to help marry the run game with the pass through play action. He previously had worked under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, whose run offense has been one of the most dynamic in the NFL.

But Scangarello's ideas never really caught on with Pederson, who runs a West Coast-based scheme.

Mornhinweg, who has worked in the NFL for more than 25 years and was previously the Eagles' offensive coordinator under coach Andy Reid, had as much experience in the West Coast offense as any coach. But his role was cursory and he spent most of the time tutoring rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is also not returning. Reports surfaced last week that he was planning on taking a year off from coaching and that he was contemplating retirement.

Pederson confirmed that Schwartz would not be back, and Schwartz confirmed it Thursday as well.

