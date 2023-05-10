When will the NFL schedule be released?

That's the question Philadelphia Eagles fans have been asking since the Birds' disappointing loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs in February. After an avalanche of rumors and leaks, fans will finally be able to figure out their travel plans.

The NFL will officially release its full 2023 schedule at 8 p.m. Thursday, with shows unveiling and dissecting nearly every game on both the NFL Network and ESPN. The season is scheduled to begin Sept. 7, with the Chiefs hosting the annual NFL kickoff game.

On Wednesday morning, the Eagles announced they would be hosting the Giants on Christmas Day.

The NFL also announced its international games Wednesday:

Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars, Oct. 1 (London)

Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills, Oct. 8 (Tottenham, London)

Week 6: Ravens vs Titans, Oct. 15 (Tottenham, London)

Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs, Nov. 5 (Frankfurt, Germany)

Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots, Nov. 12 (Frankfurt, Germany)

The league also released a handful of matchups, including some games on Fox, CBS, and the highly anticipated Black Friday game on Amazon's Prime Video, including:

Week 12: Dolphins at Jets, Nov. 24 (Black Friday), 3 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Week 17: Bengals at Chiefs, Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

This is the first season under a new 11-year deal with TV and streaming partners worth over $100 billion. Here's what's new:

Black Friday game: For the first time, the NFL will schedule a game on Nov. 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving, which will stream exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video. The Eagles were reportedly in the mix to land the game, but ultimately the NFL went with Dolphins-Jets.

Teams can appear on Thursday Night Football more: Speaking of Amazon, NFL teams can now appear twice a year on Thursday Night Football, up from once last season.

Eagles might have more games on CBS: Fox will still air the bulk of NFC games, and CBS will once again predominately air AFC games, but the way games are chosen will be completely different. Fox and CBS will get a unspecified number of games featuring teams they've identified in their conferences (think Dallas Cowboys for Fox and Kansas City Chiefs for CBS), and the rest are "jump balls," according to Mike North, the NFL's vice president of broadcast planning. So more AFC games may air on Fox, and vice-versa.

Flex scheduling comes to Monday Night Football: Starting this season, ESPN will be eligible to flex Sunday games into Monday night between Week 14 and Week 17. Teams must be given 12 days notice, meaning the NFL would have to make a decision by Tuesday a week ahead of time.

Three Monday Night Football doubleheaders: ESPN and ABC will air three side-by-side doubleheaders in 2023, up from one last season. If it's handled like last season, the start times will be staggered — one game will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern on CBS, and another will start at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Five international games: The NFL will play two games in Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park, after playing in Munich last season. There will also be three games in London — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium. There will be no Mexico City game this season due to renovations at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Which teams will the Eagles play in 2023?

While we won't know all the dates until Thursday night, we do know all the Eagles' opponents for the 2023 season.

Thanks to their Super Bowl run, the Eagles enter the 2023 season facing the most difficult schedule, with 12 of their 17 games against opponents who made the playoffs last season. In addition to playing the NFC West and AFC East, the Birds will face last year's division winners in the NFC North (Minnesota Vikings), the NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and AFC West (Chiefs).

The Eagles will also play an extra road game this season, after landing an extra home game at Lincoln Financial Field last season.

Eagles home games: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings

Eagles away games: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs

Did Jason Kelce's mom reveal one Eagles game?

Move over Adam Schefter, Donna Kelce is out here breaking news. Maybe.

Last week on her Facebook page, Kelce dished that the Eagles highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs will take place in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium. A screenshot of the post was shared widely on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon by @NerdingOnNFL, which tracks NFL schedule rumors.