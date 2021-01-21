Eagles to hire Colts assistant Nick Sirianni as head coach, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new coach in Nick Sirianni.
The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator will take over the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Sirianni’s biggest challenge will be to resurrect the career of quarterback Carson Wentz.
Sirianni is the 24th head coach in franchise history. Sirianni has worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers while with the Colts.
Former Eagles assistant Frank Reich named Sirianni the Colts' offensive coordinator in 2018. Sirianni did not call plays during games.
Sirianni, 39, began his NFL coaching career as offensive quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during four seasons with the Chiefs.
Sirianni held the same positions during five seasons with the Chargers from 2013-17. He joined the Colts when Reich left Philadelphia to take over as head coach in 2018. The Colts finished top 10 in points and yards in two of Sirianni's three seasons as offensive coordinator.
The Colts finished this season 11-5 and lost to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs. Indianapolis ranked ninth in points scored (28.2 points per game) and 10th in total yards (378 yards per game) this season.
Sirianni grew up in Jamestown, New York, and comes from a football family. His father, Fran, and brothers Jay and Mike are all coaches.
One person familiar with the coaching search told The Associated Press about Sirianni in a text message: “Guy is a stud!”
Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.
Wentz was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games in 2020 after the worst season of his five-year career. Wentz's $128 million, four-year contract kicks in this year, making it difficult for the Eagles to trade him. Sirianni's top priority has be to solving the quarterback dilemma.
The Eagles fired Doug Pederson on Jan. 11 after a 4-11-1 season. The firing came just three years after the Eagles won the first Super Bowl in franchise history.
The Eagles interviewed multiple candidates for the position, including New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and current running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
