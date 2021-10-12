Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert placed on COVID-19/reserve list

The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday, making his availability for Thursday night's game in doubt.

Goedert played in the team's 21-18 win against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, but missed Monday's walkthrough with an illness before joining offensive lineman Sua Opeta on the COVID-19 list. He had two catches for 28 yards in the road win.

With the Eagles on a short week hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Thursday Night Football, it's unlikely Goedert will be able to play. The NFL requires players placed on the COVID-19 list to be asymptomatic and produce two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart to return to the active roster.

Zach Ertz was placed on the COVID-19 list during Week 2 but returned to practice the Friday before the Monday night game against the Cowboys.

If Goedert isn't able to go, Ertz will likely see an uptick in playing time. Both upcoming free agents, the two have split snaps this season when the team lines up with one tight end and shared the field whenever the team uses 12-personnel. Goedert has played 68% of the team's offensive snaps, and Ertz has played 56%.

The Eagles have kept undrafted free agent Jack Stoll on the active roster all season and used him at times mostly as a blocker. They also signed Noah Togiai on the practice squad on Monday. Togiai was a training camp standout for the Eagles in 2020, but didn't make the roster and was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. The undrafted free agent out of Oregon State played in four games with the Colts but didn't record any stats.

