 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert placed on COVID-19/reserve list
0 comments
top story

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert placed on COVID-19/reserve list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eagles Panthers Football

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. 

 Nell Redmond, Associated Press

The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday, making his availability for Thursday night's game in doubt.

Goedert played in the team's 21-18 win against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, but missed Monday's walkthrough with an illness before joining offensive lineman Sua Opeta on the COVID-19 list. He had two catches for 28 yards in the road win.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With the Eagles on a short week hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Thursday Night Football, it's unlikely Goedert will be able to play. The NFL requires players placed on the COVID-19 list to be asymptomatic and produce two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart to return to the active roster.

Zach Ertz was placed on the COVID-19 list during Week 2 but returned to practice the Friday before the Monday night game against the Cowboys.

If Goedert isn't able to go, Ertz will likely see an uptick in playing time. Both upcoming free agents, the two have split snaps this season when the team lines up with one tight end and shared the field whenever the team uses 12-personnel. Goedert has played 68% of the team's offensive snaps, and Ertz has played 56%.

The Eagles have kept undrafted free agent Jack Stoll on the active roster all season and used him at times mostly as a blocker. They also signed Noah Togiai on the practice squad on Monday. Togiai was a training camp standout for the Eagles in 2020, but didn't make the roster and was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. The undrafted free agent out of Oregon State played in four games with the Colts but didn't record any stats.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar
Football

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar

  • Updated

A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him. In the second video, Meyer is seen sitting in a bar ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News