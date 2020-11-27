Eagles T Lane Johnson out for season with ankle injury

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury that will require a second surgery.

Johnson has been one of the best tackles in the league in the last few seasons but has dealt with ankle injuries since the beginning of training camp. He had ankle surgery in August, but multiple complications have surfaced and Johnson said the inside of his ankle is "a mess" and will require additional surgery that will take him out for the rest of the year.

"It's something I knew I would struggle with throughout the year. It's just something that continually hasn't improved much," Johnson said. "From the outlook of my season, it's done."

Johnson said he's looking at a four- to five-month recovery from the second surgery, which hasn't been scheduled yet. The 30-year-old tackle has missed three games and been sidelined for parts of five others as he tried to manage the pain and swelling in the injured ankle.

The Eagles gave Johnson a record-setting, 4-year, $72 million contract extension last season, reflective of his elite play at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has been the team's best offensive lineman this season even while dealing with the injury.