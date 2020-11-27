Eagles T Lane Johnson out for season with ankle injury

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury that will require a second surgery.
Johnson has been one of the best tackles in the league in the last few seasons but has dealt with ankle injuries since the beginning of training camp. He had ankle surgery in August, but multiple complications have surfaced and Johnson said the inside of his ankle is "a mess" and will require additional surgery that will take him out for the rest of the year.
"It's something I knew I would struggle with throughout the year. It's just something that continually hasn't improved much," Johnson said. "From the outlook of my season, it's done."
Johnson said he's looking at a four- to five-month recovery from the second surgery, which hasn't been scheduled yet. The 30-year-old tackle has missed three games and been sidelined for parts of five others as he tried to manage the pain and swelling in the injured ankle.
The Eagles gave Johnson a record-setting, 4-year, $72 million contract extension last season, reflective of his elite play at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has been the team's best offensive lineman this season even while dealing with the injury.
Johnson said it's been a frustrating year because he's tried to play to his standard while dealing with the nagging injuries to his ankle all season and even missing some time with a knee injury.
"It's just more the ability to stay healthy that's more frustrating," Johnson said. "You get paid a contract to play like one of the best tackles in the league and go out there and you can't finish games and you're not out there. ... People deal with injuries. It's just a matter of recovering from this and then coming back fully healthy, play a season, don't worry about it, and get back to functioning normally."
Johnson said he believes Matt Pryor will be the new starter at right tackle. Pryor has primarily played guard this season, but got tackle reps during training camp and has come in at right tackle in two games this season. Rookie tackle Jack Driscoll has also been used as Johnson's backup, but the fourth-round pick out of Auburn is dealing with a knee injury.
The news of Johnson's season ending came on the same day it was reported that Jordan Mailata would take over at left tackle, with Jason Peters moving to right guard.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.