Eagles still not ready to pronounce Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback

He was a surprise second-round draft pick a year ago who began last season as the backup to a quarterback who is no longer in Philadelphia.
But the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts will have to compete against 36-year-old Joe Flacco and any other quarterbacks the team decides to bring in during the NFL Draft or beyond before being declared the starter for 2021.
That was the word Wednesday coming out of the team’s pre-draft press conference in which coach Nick Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman and vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl were made available on a Zoom call to discuss the draft and other issues surrounding their team.
Naturally, the topic of their starting quarterback came up. Naturally, there was no commitment to Hurts, who was the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting after resurrecting his college career with a monster season at Oklahoma in 2019 and started the final four games for the Eagles in 2020, after Carson Wentz was benched (and eventually traded away).
“To name any starters at this particular time, we’ve been working with these guys for two days, right?” Sirianni said. “We’ve been working with these guys for two days. My biggest thing is competition. We’ve talked a little bit about my core values. It’s my second core value, it’s this team’s second core value. Competition’s a huge thing, and we’re going to have competition at every position.”
Furthermore, Roseman wouldn’t rule out using the Eagles’ first-round pick on another quarterback who could reset the entire matrix.
“We’re going to evaluate every position,” Roseman promised, “and nothing is off the table.”
Flacco, who led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl championship in the 2012 season and signed with the Eagles as a free agent in the offseason, and Hurts are the only quarterbacks on the roster. The Eagles are expected to add a quarterback in the draft, but probably not until the third day, when they would theoretically get a project to develop as a future backup or starter.
But the Eagles have long been rumored to be interested in trading for established stars Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.
Wilson is 32. Watson, 25, has a boatload of legal trouble dangling over his head after being accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women.
