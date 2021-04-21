Eagles still not ready to pronounce Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback

He was a surprise second-round draft pick a year ago who began last season as the backup to a quarterback who is no longer in Philadelphia.

But the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts will have to compete against 36-year-old Joe Flacco and any other quarterbacks the team decides to bring in during the NFL Draft or beyond before being declared the starter for 2021.

That was the word Wednesday coming out of the team’s pre-draft press conference in which coach Nick Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman and vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl were made available on a Zoom call to discuss the draft and other issues surrounding their team.

Naturally, the topic of their starting quarterback came up. Naturally, there was no commitment to Hurts, who was the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting after resurrecting his college career with a monster season at Oklahoma in 2019 and started the final four games for the Eagles in 2020, after Carson Wentz was benched (and eventually traded away).