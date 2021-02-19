Eagles release WR DeSean Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles released veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the team announced Friday.
The Eagles signed Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, bringing him back to the team that drafted him in 2008. But the 34-year-old was slowed by injuries over the last two seasons.
The Eagles tweeted an image of the three-time Pro Bowler on Twitter with “Thank You.”
“Looking forward to my next chapter,” Jackson posted on his Instagram story. “Philadelphia it’s always Love. Appreciate Everything.”
two seasons, playing in just three games in 2019 and five in 2020.
By releasing Jackson, the Eagles are expected to save almost $6 million in 2021 cap space, which is currently projected to be about $48 million. Jackson was due an $8.2 million base salary this year, the final year of a three-year, $27.9 million deal he signed in 2019.
Jackson has the third-most receiving yards (6,512) in franchise history behind Pete Retzlaff (7,412) and Hall of Fame receiver Harold Carmichael (8,978).
Jackson spent his first six NFL season with the Eagles before former coach Chip Kelly released him in March 2014. He spent three seasons with Washington and two with the Buccaneers before returning to Philadelphia. Over the last two seasons, Jackson only had 395 yards on 23 receptions with three touchdowns, two of which were 50-yard plus scores in the 2019 season opener.
Jackson has the most 60-plus-yard touchdowns in NFL History with 24 and is sixth in yards per reception (17.4). He ranks 41st in career receiving yards (10, 656).
He is arguably remembered the most by Eagles fans for his winning punt return in the final seconds to clinch a comeback 38-31 win over the New York Giants in 2010.
With the move to cut Jackson and the expected release of fellow wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, the Eagles will feature a young receiver core next season in Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, Jon Hightower and Quez Watkins.
