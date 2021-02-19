Eagles release WR DeSean Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles released veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the team announced Friday.

The Eagles signed Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, bringing him back to the team that drafted him in 2008. But the 34-year-old was slowed by injuries over the last two seasons.

The Eagles tweeted an image of the three-time Pro Bowler on Twitter with “Thank You.”

“Looking forward to my next chapter,” Jackson posted on his Instagram story. “Philadelphia it’s always Love. Appreciate Everything.”

two seasons, playing in just three games in 2019 and five in 2020.

By releasing Jackson, the Eagles are expected to save almost $6 million in 2021 cap space, which is currently projected to be about $48 million. Jackson was due an $8.2 million base salary this year, the final year of a three-year, $27.9 million deal he signed in 2019.

Jackson has the third-most receiving yards (6,512) in franchise history behind Pete Retzlaff (7,412) and Hall of Fame receiver Harold Carmichael (8,978).