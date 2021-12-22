Eagles React: Fans upset with start, pleased with finish

Pretty rusty start with penalties turnovers and unlucky play off of the heal of Goedert and they were down 10 points. Hurts got it together with his legs, and his arm got it rolling. Several drops could have been turned into big plays. The defense stepped it up after the first quarter and took control as they should have. In two weeks it will be a different game as Washington will have all its players back, and they hung in there tonight.