Eagles React: Fans upset with start, pleased with finish

Readers react via email Tuesday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 27-17 win against the Washington Football Team.
Wow the Eagles played well for three quarters and ran the ball a lot, which they need to stick to. With three more division games left they need to play like Tuesday night. Hoping for a playoff spot.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Dear Santa, Thank you for keeping the Eagles in the playoff hunt and don't forget about that new bike I asked for.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Bartender, I’ll have a 7-7. Thanks to a seldom-used receiver, the Eagles were able to Ward off the Washington Pigskins. If Hurts’ goal line moves are any indication, the Birds might just “sneak” into the playoffs.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
Very sloppy play in first quarter. Since when does a secondary player get the (Dallas) Goedert incomplete call reversed without a challenge flag? Game was closer than it should have been. This game should have been 28-0 at halftime. Thank God for the run game.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
I had my concerns about this game and they turned out to be justified early. Playing against guys with nothing to lose. The score was entirely too close for most of the game. Even with the numbers he put up I'm still not entirely sold on Hurts either. Certainly will take the win and move on to New York. Gotta give some kudos to Garrett Gilbert.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesley's Point
It took some time but the Birds finally woke up. The drops were concerning. But both Hurts and Goedert came back. Howard, Reagor and Greg Ward sightings. Sirianni ran the ball and stuffed it down the WTF's throats. Gannon's game plan worked except for a bogus DPI. One more win. #FlyEaglesFly
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
The offensive line won this game for the Eagles. This game had a playoff feeling, and the fans did their part. The next few weeks should be exciting.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Rodger Goodell, you huffed and puffed but could not knock the Eagles' Linc down. Shame on you and your underhanded methods!!!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
We gifted the WFT 10 points to start and before I could shout “WTF,” the Birds finally woke up and gave us a Christmas present!
Now bring on those Giants!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Great game. A little scary in the first half with two interceptions. But we will take the win. Merry Christmas.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Pretty rusty start with penalties turnovers and unlucky play off of the heal of Goedert and they were down 10 points. Hurts got it together with his legs, and his arm got it rolling. Several drops could have been turned into big plays. The defense stepped it up after the first quarter and took control as they should have. In two weeks it will be a different game as Washington will have all its players back, and they hung in there tonight.
Butch Sill
Absecon
Penalties and turnovers railroaded this game at the start. Tying right before half gave the Eagles the momentum they needed! Hurts shook off the rust and looked more comfortable in the second half. Sanders and Howard combined to give the Eagles an excellent running game. Could this team actually make the playoffs?
