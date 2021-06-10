Eagles O-line coach says Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata will compete on equal footing at left tackle

Stoutland said he told Dillard this might keep him from getting rusty, at least mentally.

"I see a hungrier guy. I see a guy who is more serious," Stoutland said. "Him and [left guard Isaac Seumalo], they move like they're identical, the way they move together. They're pretty quick, those guys. And he's thicker and he's stronger. ... I really do like what he's done in the offseason."

Stoutland said it was "very important" for both Dillard and Mailata to report to camp July 27 in the best shape of their lives, so they can endure a mentally and physically draining process.

Ultimately, one will start, and the other will back up. If Dillard starts, Mailata has shown that he can fill in at other spots and would have value as a swing sub. Dillard might not have that value; a major debacle ensued in his rookie season when the Eagles tried to start him at right tackle against Seattle. Dillard, overwhelmed, was benched at halftime.

Maybe the "new Dillard" will be more adaptable. But given Stoutland's praise Wednesday for 2020 rookie tackle Jack Driscoll, there's a chance the Eagles might opt to trade Dillard should he not beat out Mailata. There were other teams that liked Dillard in the draft, including Houston, which would have drafted Dillard 23rd overall had the Eagles not traded up from 25th to move in front of the Texans.