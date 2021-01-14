Eagles need to right the ship, and it shouldn't have just begun at coach: Must Win

The roster is filled with aging highly-paid players who have probably seen better days, such as center Jason Kelce, 33, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, 30.

“We're in a real transition period, and it's not unlike 2016,” Lurie said. “We have to retrench and rededicate and allocate resources to what can make us the best possible team in the mid-term, in the long term and hopefully compete in the short term because I think we can, but honestly, that's really where we're at.”

The very real question is, can Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman lead Philadelphia back to contention?

“In terms of every level of the football operation,” Lurie said, “I am really confident of where we're at, and I don't see any reason why we're not going to return to preeminence with more mid-term and long-term decision-making.”

But for Eagles fans to see where they’re most likely headed, all they have to do is gaze up the New Jersey Turnpike to the New York Giants.

New York won its fourth Super Bowl in 2012. The next four seasons produced three losing records. The Giants parted ways with coach Tom Coughlin in 2015 but kept general manager Jerry Reese. Sound familiar Philly fans?