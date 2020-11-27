Eagles moving Jason Peters to right guard, Jordan Mailata at left tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive-line carousel will continue for another week.

On the same day that Lane Johnson announced he'd have season-ending surgery to repair his injured ankle, NBC10 reported that Jason Peters will be moved to right guard with Jordan Mailata taking over at left tackle for the team's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The move comes after the 38-year-old veteran struggled against the Browns on Sunday, allowing three sacks, including one that led to a safety.

Eagles left guard Isaac Seumalo wouldn't confirm the position swap was imminent during his Friday news conference, but noted he's comfortable playing with Mailata if the 23-year-old is called on.

"I don't really know whatever the lineup situation [is]," Seumalo said. "I'll leave that to you guys, doing your job hunting that down, but whenever you're playing next to a guy, especially guard-tackle, because there are a lot of times where it's just you two working together on two guys or two out of the three or whatever. I have a good rapport with Jordan, not only on the field, but off the field. If he's there, I feel comfortable talking to him and communicating."