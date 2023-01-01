Eagles lose to Saints 20-10, miss out on chance to clinch No. 1 seed

DAN GELSTON
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Marshon Lattimore returned an interception 11 yards for a late New Orleans touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles' bid for the top seed in the NFC took a serious dent with a 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts missed a second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, and the loss puts the Eagles (13-3) in precarious position: Still needing just one win to clinch the NFC East and the conference's top seed, do they hurry back Hurts for the finale against the Giants?
The easy decision this week, of course, was to rest Hurts and have the franchise QB close to full strength for the playoffs. But everything Hurts helped build seems on the brink of unraveling with one game left in the season.
The Cowboys suddenly have a shot at the division crown.
The Saints (7-9) won their third straight game as they remain in contention for a playoff spot down to the final weeks under first-year coach Dennis Allen. Taysom Hill had a 1-yard TD run in New Orleans' surprising first half.
Andy Dalton, who threw for 204 yards, completed his first 13 passes, including a 58-yard reception by Rashid Shaheed. That play set up one of two field goals by Wil Lutz in the first half that gave the Saints a 13-0 lead.
Gardner Minshew had a pass intercepted by Lattimore late in the fourth that wrapped up a dreadful game for Hurts' backup. Minshew was 18 of 32 passing for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his second straight start and showed no signs he could ably lead the Eagles on a postseason run should Hurts get hurt again.
Minshew connected with A.J. Brown for a 78-yard touchdown late in the third that made it 13-10 and temporarily woke up the crowd — which had voraciously booed the Eagles most of the game — and an inept offense. But Minshew is no Hurts and he failed to convert on a fourth-down dive late in the fourth that cost his team as much as his late pick.
Without their show-stopping QB, the Eagles were shut out in the first half for the first time this season.
The Eagles hadn't allowed more than four sacks in a game this season but — playing without injured right tackle Lane Johnson — allowed five in the first half. The Eagles didn't convert a first down until there were 12 seconds left in the half.
Even the play-calling was questionable. Instead of trying to help their backup QB by leaning a bit more on 1,000-yard rusher Miles Sanders, the Eagles gave him only two carries in the half.
Hurts seemingly solidified his MVP credentials by holding a clipboard. He most likely won't win the award now, but the Eagles are significantly worse without the QB who tied a franchise record with 35 total touchdowns.
Eagles fans booed the team off the field and suddenly a team that expected to play two home games in the postseason is just trying get there with its confidence intact.
Jake Elliott kicked a 56-yard field goal for the Eagles.
SACK HAPPY
The Eagles became the first team to have four players with 10-plus sacks in a single season (Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave and Brandon Graham) since individual sacks were first recorded in 1982. The Eagles sacked Dalton seven times.
INJURIES
Saints: OT Ryan Ramczyk suffered a hip injury.
Eagles: Sweat suffered a neck injury but had movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Sweat, who has 11 sacks this season, pounded the ground with his hands before he was removed from the field on a stretcher in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
The Saints finish at home against Carolina next Sunday.
The Eagles host the New York Giants next Sunday with the No. 1 seed at stake for Philadelphia.
PHOTOS Saints vs. Eagles
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) carries on a reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) carries against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is brought down on a reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) scores a touchdown on a run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
The Philadelphia Eagles line up for a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries against New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) on a reception in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries against New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) on a reception in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni calls out from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed (89) returns a kickoff in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) and safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints running back Eno Benjamin (31) carries as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) carries for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) carries for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) carries for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints running back Eno Benjamin (31) carries as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) and safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) is carted off the field after an injury in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz
Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, sits on the bench in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) carries on a reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal as Blake Gillikin (4) holds in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
The Philadelphia Eagles mascot cheers on the crowd before of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen talks to officials in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) carries against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) carries against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat is carted off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat is carted off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
The Philadelphia Eagles mascot cheers on the crowd before of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) watches on the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New Orleans Saints players gather before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe sits in the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott sits on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
NFL Network talent Stacey Dales works on the field before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, shakes hands with New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen after an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The Saints won 20-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata sits on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The Saints won 20-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked in the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The Saints won 20-10. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles fans hold up a cutout of quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
NFL Network talent Stacey Dales works on the field before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown Cox warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
