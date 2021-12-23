Eagles' Jason Kelce, Darius Slay voted to NFC Pro Bowl team

While his games-started streak might suggest otherwise, Kelce has dealt with his own injuries this season. He missed part of the Eagles' Week 12 loss to the Giants with a knee injury but eventually returned, to his teammates and coaches' surprise.

"I can't say enough good things about him," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the week after that game. "Not only do I think he's one of the best offensive linemen that I've ever been around — and I've been around some good offensive linemen — I also think he's the toughest guy I've ever been around.

"They should do a case study on him to see what makes him this tough," Sirianni added. "He's so tough, and our team feeds off that. I think we have a tough team. And why do you have a tough team? You have a tough team because the leadership of the main guys on your team, and it starts with him."

The Eagles' defense has struggled at times this season, but Slay has been one of the most productive cornerbacks in the league. The 30-year-old has three interceptions, four pass breakups, and has scored three touchdowns on turnovers this season. Slay had a pick-six against the New Orleans Saints and returned fumbles for scores against the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos.