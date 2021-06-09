Eagles hope 'Coach Brian' can help turn Jalen Hurts into a franchise quarterback

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, a Drexel Hill native and former all-conference tight end at Ursinus, thinks Johnson's personal relationship with Hurts will be a great benefit to the second-year quarterback.

The Eagles hired Johnson because he was one of college football's top young offensive minds and teachers, not because he knew Hurts. But that connection probably didn't hurt.

"I also think Brian's background with running the spread-option type of stuff is going to help a running-style quarterback like Jalen," Mullen said in an interview with The Inquirer in February. "I think that's definitely something he'll be bringing to the table."

Hurts, who made four starts as a rookie last season, was effective as a runner. He rushed for 354 yards on 63 carries and had 25 rushing first downs.

But he was inconsistent as a passer, completing just 52 percent of his attempts. Hurts had a 69.7 completion percentage at Oklahoma in 2019 when he led the Sooners to the college football final four. But the NFL game is a lot faster than the college game.

"The biggest thing in terms of accuracy is developing your feet and your eyes and making sure everything is in concert with your target, and just having a great understanding of what you're trying to accomplish as an offense," Johnson said.