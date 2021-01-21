Eagles hiring Colts assistant Nick Sirianni as head coach, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new coach in Nick Sirianni.
The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator will take over the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Sirianni’s biggest challenge will be to resurrect the career of quarterback Carson Wentz. Sirianni is the 24th head coach in franchise history.
Sirianni, 39, began his NFL coaching career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. He has been both a wide receivers and quarterbacks coach with the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
Former Eagles assistant Frank Reich named Sirianni the Colts' offensive coordinator in 2018. Sirianni did not call plays during games.
The Colts finished this season 11-5 and lost to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs. Indianapolis ranked ninth in points scored (28.2 points per game) and 10th in total yards (378 yards per game) this season.
Sirianni grew up in Jamestown, New York, and comes from a football family. His father, Fran, and brothers Jay and Mike are all coaches.
The Eagles fired Doug Pederson on Jan. 11 after a 4-11-1 season. The firing came just three years after the Eagles won the first Super Bowl in franchise history.
The Eagles interviewed multiple candidates for the position, including New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and current running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.