Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announces he's retiring after 10-year NFL career

He was drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent his first four years in Houston before signing with the Eagles in free agency in 2016. All three of his Pro Bowl appearances came with the Eagles, as he and right tackle Lane Johnson became arguably the best offensive-line tandem in the NFL.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the 2019 season, Brooks signed a four-year extension worth up to $56.2 million, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL at the time. According to an NFL Network report, the Eagles restructured Brooks' deal to ease the salary cap ramifications of his retirement. He'll count for about $6 million against the cap next season and $9.8 in 2023. According to overthecap.com, the Eagles are now estimated to have $24 million in cap room going into free agency.

Brooks suffered ruptures to both of his Achilles tendons, a shoulder injury that required surgery, and a pectoral injury that ended his season in 2021. The pectoral injury wasn't described as season-ending when he suffered it in Week 2 of the regular season, but he wasn't able to return.