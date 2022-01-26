Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announces he's retiring after 10-year NFL career

Brandon Brooks will retire after six years with the Philadelphia Eagles and 10 years in the NFL.
The Pro Bowl guard made the announcement in a video news conference with local reporters Wednesday, thanking the Eagles organization and saying the decision came down to health. Brooks, 32, has suffered season-ending injuries every year since 2017 and has appeared in just two games since the 2020 season.
"After all these injuries, I just realize that, at what point do you listen to your body?" Brooks said. "I think my body was telling me that I had to make a decision. I think at this point in time, it was the right decision."
Brooks, the team's starting right guard since 2016, is a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He was one of the best offensive linemen in the league for a stretch and had a career year after a remarkably quick recovery after his first ruptured Achilles in 2019. He played in all 16 games that season and was named to the Pro Bowl, and Pro Football Focus ranked him as the best lineman in the league. Over a four-season stretch from 2016-19, Brooks allowed just four sacks and 12 quarterback hits, according to PFF.
"I was extremely fortunate to help bring a championship to this city," Brooks said. "To have multiple Pro Bowl appearances, but none greater than having the honor of being an Eagle and putting on the midnight green. ... I may no longer play, but I'll be an Eagle forever and will always bleed green."
He was drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent his first four years in Houston before signing with the Eagles in free agency in 2016. All three of his Pro Bowl appearances came with the Eagles, as he and right tackle Lane Johnson became arguably the best offensive-line tandem in the NFL.
During the 2019 season, Brooks signed a four-year extension worth up to $56.2 million, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL at the time. According to an NFL Network report, the Eagles restructured Brooks' deal to ease the salary cap ramifications of his retirement. He'll count for about $6 million against the cap next season and $9.8 in 2023. According to overthecap.com, the Eagles are now estimated to have $24 million in cap room going into free agency.
Brooks suffered ruptures to both of his Achilles tendons, a shoulder injury that required surgery, and a pectoral injury that ended his season in 2021. The pectoral injury wasn't described as season-ending when he suffered it in Week 2 of the regular season, but he wasn't able to return.
"I think you realize at a certain age that your body's not necessarily recovering like it used to," Brooks said. "It took a little longer than I would have liked. In the end, I didn't have enough time to get where I needed to be to be able to at least get a couple of practices under my belt.
"It was unfortunate, really the last two years, how things ended," he added. "But for me, it was a lot more about the journey. You can't have joy without sadness, right? The first four years (with the Eagles), I wouldn't trade for the world, even if I had to weather these last two."
Brooks also dealt with mental health issues during his career, missing two games with anxiety and leaving another early after the nausea and vomiting he typically experiences before games became too difficult to overcome. He addressed those issues publicly, explaining the anxiety-induced sickness he experiences.
Brooks said Wednesday he hopes the openness with which he handled his mental health issues, and the people he's helped as a result, will be remembered.
"It has always been a part of me, it will always be a part of me, and it will always be something that I deal with," Brooks said. "I just want to be known as a person who was transparent, a person who just wanted to really just help others by sharing my story. It'll always be a part of my story, I just try to be truthful and transparent about it."
