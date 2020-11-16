Eagles fans no longer allowed to attend games at the Linc this season

PHILADELPHIA — For a brief stretch of three games, Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, the Eagles were able to host at least a few thousand fans for home games at Lincoln Financial Field, but that won’t be the case going forward.

The city of Philadelphia tightened restrictions on gatherings Monday, in response to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The city said its new “Safer at Home” guidelines are intended “to help flatten the epidemic curve, prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, and reduce the number of COVID-19 deaths.”

They are in effect through Jan. 1. The Eagles’ final regular-season game is scheduled for Jan. 3, at home against Washington.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley specifically said no fans would be allowed at football games under the new restrictions.

In a letter to season-ticket holders, the Eagles said that as a result of the restrictions, “we will not be able to host fans at our stadium under this government order.”