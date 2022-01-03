Eagles fans make the best of a railing collapse at FedEx Field

According to an initial team statement, no one appeared to be seriously injured.

“To our knowledge, everyone was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord,” read the statement.

Collins said he and his friends were not offered any assistance.

“All they were trying to do is pull us up and get us out of [the field],” he said, adding that the two women he was with, one of them his girlfriend, suffered bruising.

A third friend, Mike Naimoli, 26, said his hand got trapped under the barricade when they fell.

“Obviously, there was a bunch of people on the barricades,” Naimoli said. “That was applying pressure and made my fingers go numb for a second and turn purple instantly.”

Still, Naimoli’s instinct was to shake off the pain and get a selfie with Hurts. It wasn’t until the drive home to Sicklerville that the adrenaline wore off and he began to feel the pain return in his hand and neck.