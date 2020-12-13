Eagles fans back Jalen Hurts in win over Saints

Readers react Sunday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles used Jalen Hurts in the same manner as Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, etc. Get him rolling out of the pocket to help avoid the pressure, cut back on sacks and open up the good sight of his passing lanes. His ability to run when nobody was open and a huge game from Miles Sanders created the balance on offense that Philly had been lacking all season. Kudos to the defense with some critical sacks down the stretch when the Saints were starting to make us all nervous. Only problem is Washington picked up its fourth straight win.

Greg Jiampetti

Atlantic City

This game was a refreshing change. The Eagles played well against the No. 1 defense in the league. They even showed some defense of their own with five sacks. Hurts played with confidence and poise until he fumbled with the game in hand. They just can't do it easy. We needed this one.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point