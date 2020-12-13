Eagles fans back Jalen Hurts in win over Saints

Readers react Sunday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.
The Eagles used Jalen Hurts in the same manner as Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, etc. Get him rolling out of the pocket to help avoid the pressure, cut back on sacks and open up the good sight of his passing lanes. His ability to run when nobody was open and a huge game from Miles Sanders created the balance on offense that Philly had been lacking all season. Kudos to the defense with some critical sacks down the stretch when the Saints were starting to make us all nervous. Only problem is Washington picked up its fourth straight win.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
This game was a refreshing change. The Eagles played well against the No. 1 defense in the league. They even showed some defense of their own with five sacks. Hurts played with confidence and poise until he fumbled with the game in hand. They just can't do it easy. We needed this one.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
So impressed with Jalen Hurts. He is so calm and confident with talent for a rookie quarterback. He showed this same ability and grit for two top college teams and was in the running for the Heisman. We lost three starting defensive backs in the second half. But the defense stepped up their game and pulled it out against the Saints.
Butch Sill
Absecon
Whew, wow nice game by Hurts. It is the spark we needed, so could it be A-B-C you later Carson Wentz? Keep playing the kids Doug, they could save your job!
Quick note to the defensive coordinator: Teach lanes and using your hands to tackle.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
The Eagles finally showed up for the dance with a contender. Jalen Hurts gave Philadelphia fans something that we have been waiting to see all season long. However, in his youthful exuberance, he may have tried to do too much running of the ball.
In spite of the consistent injury timeouts, the entire team seemed energized and stepped up to defeat the Saints. This should solve the quarterback controversy for the remainder of this season.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
The Eagles defense played an unbelievable game, at least until the second half when four starting players were injured. What an incredible debut for our second-string quarterback! His only flaw was an important one, the fumble that almost changed the story of the game. Now, Pederson, you can say he’s our starter going forward. The entire team responded to his leadership!
Pat Duran
Linwood
Big Easy fans thought their Saints were headed to Philly for a cakewalk! The Jalen Hurts-led new-look offense and a tough, but decimated, defense had a different plan! Three wins to close out the season, and January could be playoff time for our Birds.
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
I don’t get this team nor do I like them very much, but they played well today. It’s amazing how much better the offense looked with a QB that doesn’t hold the ball too long and hits receivers in stride.
I personally wanted them to lose to get a better draft pick and to blow up the coaching staff. It was a nice win, but ultimately major changes are still needed for this team.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Hurts played a great game. The defense showed great emotion and was the key to the victory. Overall a great win, and once again we are back in contention. The next few weeks should be exciting.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
The No. 1-seeded team in the NFC comes into Philadelphia on a nine-game winning streak, and we send them back to New Orleans with our best victory of the year. What a joy to watch this team finally play 60 minutes of football. Let's ride with Jalen Hurts for the rest of the year. This team looked like it is a whole new team with the kid at QB. Bring on Arizona!
Tom Alvord
Seaville
