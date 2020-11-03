Eagles dusted off the blitz to beat the Cowboys and their rookie quarterback

But the Cowboys picked it up, and Edwards was effectively blocked by Cowboys left guard Connor Williams. DiNucci ended up completing an 8-yard pass to tight end Dalton Schultz on the play, setting up the third-and-6 play.

“It was a pressure that we had in, and we just executed it really well,” Edwards said. “I was able to get the ball out (of his hands). It was a big play for us. We needed a little spark there at the end. I was just happy to be part of that play.”

The Eagles forced another DiNucci fumble in the first quarter. A Carson Wentz fumble gave the Cowboys excellent field position at the Eagles 25. But on a second-and-goal at the 7, defensive end Brandon Graham, who is on course for his first double-digit sack season and his first Pro Bowl invitation, notched his seventh sack of the year, getting around rookie right tackle Terence Steele and using his left arm to knock the ball out of DiNucci’s hands. Graham also recovered the fumble.

A week earlier, Graham had a strip-sack on the Giants’ Jones with 29 seconds left in the game to preserve a 22-21 Eagles victory.

Graham’s sack came on a four-man rush.