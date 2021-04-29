Eagles draft Alabama WR DeVonta Smith after trading up with Cowboys for No. 10 pick

CLEVELAND — A first-round Eagles trade with the Dallas Cowboys? Hey, why not, it’s been a crazy offseason.

Yes, that happened, just as it looked as if the Eagles weren’t getting any of their targeted players, sitting at 12th overall. General manager Howie Roseman traded the 84th overall pick to his bitterest rival, to move up two spots and nab slightly-built Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, billed as the explosive playmaker the team has long sought.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, freed from the 2020 pandemic restraints of his basement, took the stage here Thursday evening at about 8:10 p.m. to the customary exaggerated booing, shortly after Kings of Leon wrapped up their set.

Goodell addressed an amphitheater filled with the usual throng of face-painted, team-gear-bedecked delirious fans from every franchise, who this year had to go through a rigorous screening process and provide proof of COVID vaccination to access the seating area.

“I didn’t come out of my basement for nothing,” Goodell said as he encouraged the mock-hostile reception, and introduced his leather chair from last year’s virtually-held draft, into which one fan from each team would be invited to sit as that team made its selection.