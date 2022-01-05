Eagles' dilemma: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith can set team records — or rest for playoffs

The records and personal achievements for Eagles players during the regular season won't matter as much as the playoff game that will follow.

In that regard, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he and his staff are working through the best course of action as the team gets ready for its final regular-season game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

"We haven't decided anything there yet," Sirianni said. "We don't have to decide right now. We're preparing like we would normally prepare ... So, we're trying to get our plan ready. We're trying to rip through that.

"I know there is a thing about resting, and there is a thing about staying sharp."

The only player who Sirianni said most likely wouldn't play is running back Miles Sanders, who has a broken hand.

But really, the Eagles don't have much to gain by playing many of their starters. The Eagles (9-7) currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. They could move up as high as No. 6 with a win and a 49ers loss; or losses by the Eagles and 49ers and a win by the New Orleans Saints.