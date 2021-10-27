Eagles defensive coordinator has answers for Fletcher Cox, Nick Sirianni criticisms; are they good ones?

Of course, Cox isn't doing that, either. He has just one this season.

"When you're so used to playing so aggressive the last however many years I've been playing, it's just changed, so you can't be as aggressive," Cox said.

Still, Gannon's counter is that the defensive line and linebackers need to shorten those underneath plays. That would force third-and-long situations, an obvious passing down where players like Cox can attack.

But those situations are few and far between.

On the Raiders' second and third drives, spanning the end of the first quarter and most of the second quarter, the Raiders had two drives that consisted of 19 total plays. None of those plays came on third down. Needless to say, the Raiders scored touchdowns on both drives to take a 14-7 lead.

That led to Sirianni's comments after the game that 1) the Eagles couldn't get into a rhythm offensively because they had so few plays, and 2) he felt compelled to try an onsides kick to start the second half, saying it was in part because the defense wasn't stopping the Raiders.

"It's not good football by us," Gannon said. "You've got to get a team to third down. To do that, we've got to change a little bit what we're doing on first and second down."