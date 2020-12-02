Eagles DC Jim Schwartz praises Darius Slay for role he embraced Monday night

All the good things the Eagles’ defense was able to do Monday night in shutting down Seattle’s running game, sealing off escape routes by quarterback Russell Wilson and holding the Seahawks to 2-for-10 on third-down attempts and 0-for-2 on fourth down, were made possible by cornerback Darius Slay taking on the job of covering wide receiver D.K. Metcalf one-on-one the entire night, according to Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards but the Eagles were willing to trade the damage they knew he’d inflict for limiting the Seahawks elsewhere.
“I sort of go back to like, [Patriots coach and former New York Giants defensive coordinator Bill] Belichick when he faced [Buffalo Bills RB] Thurman Thomas in the Super Bowl,” Schwartz said. “He was like, `look, Thurman Thomas is going to get 100, but we’ve got to stop these other things.’ And I think we have a pretty good feel for how to play Seattle’s offense. The last three times we’ve faced them we’ve done a decent job of keeping the score down.
“And in order to keep Russell from scrambling, in order to handle their running game, in order to handle [WR Tyler] Lockett and do all those other things, we had to put that hat on Slay. And I don’t look at it like he cost us the game, I look at it like he was the reason that we were able to do all those other things. Without having him locked up one-on-one and being willing to take that matchup on a Monday night game, we wouldn’t have been able to limit Russell Wilson’s scrambles — and you know when he scrambles he makes big plays with his feet and throwing the ball down the field. You know their run game is potent they got [RB Chris] Carson back. Lockett is their leading receiver. He makes a lot of plays.”
So ... “One of the reasons we were able to, you know, to have success on third down and to keep the score reasonable and do all those things was because of Slay and him accepting the fact that he wasn’t going to get any help,” Schwartz added.
Schwartz compared Slay to Samari Rolle, a cornerback Schwartz coached while defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans.
“Samari would be one-on-one with a guy and just be willing to take that whole thing on. It’s just part of the job description. Not everybody has that skill set. Not everybody can live with that. But those players that can embrace that and don’t get discouraged if they give up a completion, keep bouncing back and going, I have a lot of appreciation for those guys.”
Still, Slay claimed it was the worst game he’s played in the NFL.
“I truly lost every 50/50 ball,” he said. “... I have never been that. But I say props to him, he played his ass off today, and I have to get better.”
