Eagles DC Jim Schwartz praises Darius Slay for role he embraced Monday night

All the good things the Eagles’ defense was able to do Monday night in shutting down Seattle’s running game, sealing off escape routes by quarterback Russell Wilson and holding the Seahawks to 2-for-10 on third-down attempts and 0-for-2 on fourth down, were made possible by cornerback Darius Slay taking on the job of covering wide receiver D.K. Metcalf one-on-one the entire night, according to Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“I sort of go back to like, [Patriots coach and former New York Giants defensive coordinator Bill] Belichick when he faced [Buffalo Bills RB] Thurman Thomas in the Super Bowl,” Schwartz said. “He was like, `look, Thurman Thomas is going to get 100, but we’ve got to stop these other things.’ And I think we have a pretty good feel for how to play Seattle’s offense. The last three times we’ve faced them we’ve done a decent job of keeping the score down.

“And in order to keep Russell from scrambling, in order to handle their running game, in order to handle [WR Tyler] Lockett and do all those other things, we had to put that hat on Slay. And I don’t look at it like he cost us the game, I look at it like he was the reason that we were able to do all those other things. Without having him locked up one-on-one and being willing to take that matchup on a Monday night game, we wouldn’t have been able to limit Russell Wilson’s scrambles — and you know when he scrambles he makes big plays with his feet and throwing the ball down the field. You know their run game is potent they got [RB Chris] Carson back. Lockett is their leading receiver. He makes a lot of plays.”