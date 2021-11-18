Eagles coach drops a hint at Miles Sanders' new RB role as he begins return from ankle injury

Added left tackle Jordan Mailata: "I want to see Lane do that. Kind of inspires me to do the same. It's like infectious. It's great. It's Lane doing Lane things. It's just showing emotion. Execution fuels emotion."

Either way, maintaining that running success against the Saints could be a challenge. The Saints have the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 72.9 yards per game.

Then again, the Broncos were ranked sixth against the run, and the Eagles weren't slowed at all.

But will there be enough carries for everyone?

Before Sanders got hurt, he wasn't used as much as expected for an every-down back. He had 300 yards rushing on 63 carries, averaging just nine carries per game. Still, Sanders was averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Rookie Kenny Gainwell was the only other running back to carry the ball while Sanders was playing. But Gainwell hasn't run the ball much since Sanders went out. Other than getting several carries late in the 44-6 blowout of Detroit, Gainwell had hasn't had more than two carries in each of the last two games.

"They've just done a really nice job of filling in, and we are going to have some tough decisions," Sirianni said. "We'll do whatever we think is necessary to win the next game."