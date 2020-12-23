Eagles' CB Michael Jacquet gets high praise from Jim Schwartz

It’s always good to draw praise from the guy in charge of your playing time, but it’s especially good news for Jacquet that Schwartz has particular admiration for his spirit.

Schwartz has long favored cornerbacks with a combination of mental and physical toughness (see: Jalen Mills) partly because his scheme frequently asks a lot of its cornerbacks. This season, Schwartz has employed more man coverage because of Slay’s coverage skills, putting even more stress on the team’s corners.

“I think [his toughness] has been the thing I’ve been most impressed by him,” Schwartz said.

“He hasn’t been shy about contact, getting into the mix, and has played with a lot of spirit. I’ve really been proud of him.”

Schwartz said Jacquet was one of the most negatively impacted corners by the coronavirus-altered offseason and the cancellation of preseason games. The 23-year-old played quarterback in high school and was a receiver for his first two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns before switching to corner.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Jacquet could be the team’s No. 2 outside corner once Slay clears concussion protocol. The Eagles went slot-corner heavy on the 53-man roster this season, which could be more good news for Jacquet going into next season as he competes for a role.

“Just like a lot of other players, the whole process we’ve gone through this year has really stunted a lot of players’ development,” Schwartz said. “But he’s gaining ground. He’s improving every day, and I was ... more impressed with the way he bounced back and the way he kept competing and the way he kept challenging as opposed to the plays that he gave up.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.