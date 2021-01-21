Duce Staley keeps gaining traction as Eagles coaching options thin

Lincoln Riley listened to the Philadelphia Eagles’ sales pitch but said “no thanks.” Brian Daboll wouldn’t even listen in the first place. Conversations with Todd Bowles and Jerod Mayo didn’t lead to anything. The idea of Kellen Moore has lost steam. Brandon Staley was poached by the Chargers before the Eagles could even talk to him. And they spent two days each with Josh McDaniels and Nick Sirianni.
But still no white smoke.
Every minute longer the Eagles go without hiring a new head coach keeps pointing the arrow back to a man already in their building: Duce Staley.
Once thought to be only a fallback choice, the assistant head coach/offensive line coach is gaining traction in Eagles’ circles as well outside them.
“I would like that hire,” former Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount told WIP 94.1 radio hosts Jon Marks and Ike Reese, “because I think everybody on that team and in that organization respects Duce to the utmost. They respect his opinions...they love him around there.”
Blount also played for McDaniels, the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator who’s still thought to be the frontrunner but could be losing steam down the stretch.
“I liked playing for Josh - I loved playing for Josh,” Blount said in the interview. “Josh is an amazing offensive coordinator and game planner on the offensive side. I’ve never been up under him as a head coach, but I know that he has been a head coach before and he obviously has some leadership skills and a lot of experience in the game.
“I think the question is the approach. You get a lot of guys that come from New England that try to bring the New England way to a different team, and you don’t have those same type of players. Bill [Belichick] knows how to go get players that will fit into that and mold into that. I think sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. And I don’t know how Josh would approach a head coaching situation, whether he’d want to bring that or whether he’d put his own spin on it like [Brian] Flores with Miami. You never know what the idea is, and what they are going to bring.”
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham also has spoken up in favor of Staley. So has Rodney McLeod and prominent former Eagles Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins. Ditto for ex-Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant.
So what’s holding them back?
You guessed it. It’s that 800-pound gorilla in the room aka Carson Wentz.
It’s not that Staley isn’t prepared to wrestle the reportedly coddled but disgruntled quarterback to the ground. It’s that he is.
Wentz’s strained relationship with former coach Doug Pederson is widely believed to be a major factor in Pederson’s dismissal.
According to The Inquirer’s Paul Domowitch, Staley is not pleased with the preferential treatment Wentz has received since signing a $128 million contract extension in the 2019 offseason and likely would prefer to make up his own mind on who their quarterback is going to be in 2021 and beyond, rather than be charged with the task of “fixing” Wentz.
Yet Lurie, who perhaps values “emotional intelligence” more than any other quality, might be forced to look away from McDaniels and more toward Staley, because McDaniels “doesn’t have an ability to really connect with people on a human level,” an unnamed NFL executive told The Inquirer. “He’s very arrogant.”
Knowing Staley’s nature, Lurie wouldn’t be able to convince him to take the job for any money if he can’t control the quarterback situation as he sees fit.
All of this means the Eagles continue to be in a bad spot with the clock running and five of the league’s open head-coaching jobs having been filled by candidates who are in the process of building their staffs, reducing the size of the gene pool from which the new Eagles head coach will eventually get to pick.
Of course, that’s assuming he will have that kind of power in the first place. That’s not guaranteed.
The plot thickens as the field thins.
