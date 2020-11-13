Doug Pederson says he has a plan for Alshon Jeffery's return vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson suddenly has a logjam at wide receiver.

With Alshon Jeffery expected to return for this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, Pederson was asked how he’d implement the veteran receiver into the fold. Jeffery, who suffered a Lisfranc foot injury last December and has yet to play this season, would presumably take away snaps of younger players like Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward.

“Without revealing that plan, listen, we have to get through another day of practice first,” Pederson said Friday morning before practice in which Jeffery was a full participant.

“He’s done a good job with his rehab and put himself in a position to practice this week and have a full complement of practice participation, so we’ll see again today. But, look, he’s a veteran player, he’s been one of our starters and we’ve got a plan, if he’s ready to go, to get him in the game and he’s a big receiver that can help. He knows the offense and knows what we’re doing.”