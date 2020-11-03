Doug Pederson says Eagles' offense and Carson Wentz can still be what fans expected when season began

"We had the same three receivers. We had the same three tight ends. We had the same running backs. The offensive line was intact, and so we had continuity and things were flowing.

"With so many moving parts, offensively, right now, with the amount of injuries, so many guys are shuffling in and out of the lineup that it's hard to get continuity and rhythm and timing and flow. It makes it look really bad on the outside when, quite honestly — you probably don't believe it, but it's encouraging from our side that ... we won the game, right? We're a game-and-a-half up in the NFC East.

"We have a chance to get healthy here at the bye. We have a chance [after the bye] against the Giants to hopefully get some more starters back and see what happens, and correct some of the things that are going on."

Pederson concluded that there is a lot of season left, and that the Eagles could easily have a better record, with a few breaks. (They could easily have a worse record without a few breaks, but Pederson didn't go there.)

"There's a lot of positive that we see, as coaches on the inside, that gives us the encouragement and the opportunity to get better as a team," he said.