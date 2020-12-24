 Skip to main content
Doug Pederson says DeSean Jackson is 'close' to returning from ankle injury
Doug Pederson says DeSean Jackson is 'close' to returning from ankle injury

The Philadelphia Eagles might get a belated Christmas present in DeSean Jackson.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the veteran wide receiver is nearing a return from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 7. The team opened the 21-day practice window for Jackson to come off injured reserve Monday.

"He's getting close," Pederson said. "We activated it for that reason, we feel like he is close. He was able to get some snaps in yesterday with the offense, and we'll integrate him more today and just see where he's at."

Jackson injured his ankle against the Giants in October, the latest in a string of injuries that's plagued most of his second stint with the Eagles. Since signing with the team in 2019, Jackson has missed 24 of 31 games, missing most of last season with an abdomen injury and suffering a hamstring injury at the start of this season.

The Giants game was his first game back from the hamstring strain, which cost him three games, but he took a late hit that forced him to awkwardly fall onto his flexed ankle against the Giants.

The 33-year-old receiver was visibly frustrated on the play and posted a picture of his leg in a walking boot after the game and requested prayers. The Eagles placed him on IR the following week.

Pederson said Wednesday's practice would be an opportunity for the team to increase Jackson's workload and see how his ankle responds before determining whether he will be available for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"It's the first time he's been able to do the first kind of football activity with the team," Pederson said. "More football maneuvers, running routes, blocking and things of that nature. We'll see how he is and see how he feels, but we'll try to ramp him up today and keep him coming."

