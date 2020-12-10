Darius Slay's WR gauntlet will continue vs. Saints if he's able to play

For the second time in as many weeks, Jim Schwartz went to bat for his No. 1 cornerback.

Darius Slay is in the midst of a five-game gauntlet in which he’ll be matched up against one of the best receivers in the NFL each week, and the early results aren’t promising. During the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-16 loss Sunday to the Packers, Slay’s primary matchup, Davante Adams, finished with 12 catches, 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Slay entered the game fresh off giving up 10 catches for 177 yards to Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf in a losing effort and was dealing with a calf injury during the week before the trip to Lambeau Field. He also left Sunday’s game early because of a knee injury and is considered day-to-day this week.

Asked about Slay’s play, Schwartz gave him credit for battling through injuries before eventually allowing undrafted rookie Michael Jacquet to relieve him.