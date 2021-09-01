Carson Wentz's selfishness continues to hurt the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles need Carson Wentz to play for the Colts in 2021 to maximize the return from the worst trade in Philadelphia history. That grows less likely every day that Carson "Personal Decision" Wentz isn't fully vaccinated.

If the Colts reach the playoffs, then Wentz must take 70% of Indy's offensive snaps to turn the second-round pick into a first-rounder. If the Colts miss the playoffs, then Wentz must take 75% of their snaps.

He can't take any snaps if he's on the COVID-19 list.

It's as if Wentz, the greatest villain in the city's extensive gallery of villains, just keeps twisting the knife in Philly's back from 650 miles away.

First, an old foot injury sidelined him for most of Colts training camp. The injury required surgery with a recovery period of 5-12 weeks, and, to the dismay of Eagles fans and the front office, it looked like Wentz might be out until midseason. Then, a reprieve: Wentz returned to practice after just three weeks for light work. Heavier work was supposed to begin this week, and a Week 1 start was a possibility. At any rate, a prolonged absence seemed unlikely.

Then, a completely avoidable setback.