Brandon Graham worked 11 years to make Pro Bowl

That image carried a bit of a valedictory tone, for a player who said Wednesday he would like to play 15 seasons. But Graham surely understood Pederson’s sentiment.

“Oh yeah, it’s been a journey, man. That’s why I said I was thinking about the journey, when I actually got that call from Doug, and I wanted to call my wife and let her know, and go crazy with her, and scream and have fun,” Graham said before pausing to breathe.

“I just thought about all the people that went through it with me. The players that have been on the field with us, the groups that I’ve been a part of, and the coaches I’ve been a part of. I couldn’t ask for better people and better situations to learn from, that helped me to this day. The mindset of ‘Just don’t quit. Just keep going.’ “

Graham told of a preseason conversation with his wife, Carylne. He said he told her: “Everybody thinking I’m old, I’m gonna show them old. I’m going to go out here. I gotta get to that Pro Bowl” before the Eagles move on to younger players.

Throughout his career, Graham has traveled the two long corridors of the NovaCare Complex that link the meeting rooms, cafeteria, and auditorium on one end to the weight room, training room, and locker room on the other end. Those corridors are lined with photos of Eagles Pro Bowl players.