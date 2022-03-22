Bo Melton, Isiah Pacheco impress at Rutgers Pro Day

PISCATAWAY — Rutgers University football coach Greg Schiano called Tuesday a job interview.

Bo Melton and Isiah Pacheco compared the day to a game.

Rutgers held its annual pro day Tuesday for NFL scouts and front office personnel to see the Scarlet Knights draft prospects work out in person.

Much of the day’s attention centered on Melton, a wide receiver and a Mays Landing resident who graduated from Cedar Creek High School in 2017, and Pacheco, a running back and a 2018 Vineland High School graduate.

“I treat it like a game,” Pacheco said. “For any game, I played in, I was prepared for. I had my game face on, ready to go out there and have fun. That’s what I did today.”

The workouts were held inside the Rutgers bubble adjacent to the school’s SHI Stadium. The players participated in a variety of drills, everything from the standing vertical jump to the three-cone drill, which highlights a player’s agility.

Friends and family watched from the sidelines. Melton’s parents, Gary and Vicky, were on hand.

“I feel like I did a really good job,” Melton said. “I wanted to show teams I was fast and quick at the same time.”

Pacheco had family present, too, as well as Vineland coach Dan Russo.

“It was a great experience,” Pacheco said. “I took every single drill and just listened to details, so I could execute the best way I could.”

Melton drew applause when he caught a long pass down the sideline near the end of the workout. Pacheco created a buzz when he bench-pressed 225 pounds 27 times. Both players have spent months preparing for days such as Tuesday.

“It’s a big day for these guys,” Schiano said. “It’s a job interview that you physically have to be on. If you’re prepared, you go out and focus on what you’re doing. If you’re not, it’s not going to matter.”

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Melton caught 55 passes for 618 yards last fall. Melton attracted attention at the NFL combine in Indianapolis this month when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds.

“Bo can do a lot of things,” Schiano said. “When I watch Bo with the ball in his hands, he has running-back type of skills, but he plays wideout. He’s a very good returner as well. But I think Bo is a versatile player, and there’s no substitute for speed.”

The 5-11, 215-pound Pacheco also wowed scouts at the combine with a 4.37 40.

“I think (Pacheco) is going to be a really good NFL player,” Schiano said. “He can do all the things you need to do in the NFL. He can run the football. He can protect, and he’ll be able to be a very good special-teams player.”

For Melton and Pacheco, the pro day was the last major event leading up to the NFL draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. In addition to the combine, Melton played in the Senior Bowl all-star game in Mobile, Alabama, in February.

“It’s been a fun process,” Melton said. “I don’t put too much stress on myself. I wanted to be relaxed and enjoy the process. You work so hard for it. It’s been a good process and once-in-a-lifetime thing for me.”

Pacheco played in a pair of all-star games, the Hula Bowl in Hawaii in January and the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas in February.

“January was a lot. I travelled forever,” Pacheco said, “But for me, I just stayed to the task, and every day I stayed focused and dreamed my dream.”

There is still more work for the two of them to do. Pacheco said he has a private workout scheduled with the Denver Broncos. The New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles have invited Melton to their workouts for local draft prospects.

Both Melton and Pacheco will continue to meet with various NFL team officials, mostly via Zoom.

“I put no pressure on myself,” Melton said. “But I’m very excited to get to the (NFL draft) day. I put everything in God’s hands. I’m excited for that (draft) day. My family is excited for that day. I’m just waiting for that day to get here.”

After finishing their pro day workouts and meeting the media Tuesday, Pacheco and Melton shared a hug.

“For me, it’s something special for the kids back home who are looking up to us,” Pacheco said of himself and Melton. “We’re putting on for South Jersey and New Jersey specifically. We played our hearts here (at Rutgers).”

