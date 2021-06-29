Battle on the Beach Flag Football Tournament to return to Wildwood in July

Flag football will hit the Wildwoods’ beaches in less than two weeks.
The fifth annual Battle on the Beach Flag Football Tournament is scheduled July 10-11. The event, hosted by Morey’s Piers and Water Parks, is for boys and girls ages 5-17 who are split into five age divisions (7-and-under, 9-and-under, 11-and-under, 14-and-under and 17-and-under).
Fifty teams featuring athletes from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Rhode Island are expected to compete in the tournament.
Each team is permitted a maximum of 10 players. Games are five-on-five and consist of 20-minute halves. Teams will play three or four games (two July 10, one July 11) with a possible fourth or fifth if they reach the finals, depending on the size of the age group.
Some age divisions will have as many as 15 teams.
Ten 30x40-yard (plus 5 additional yards for each end zone) fields will be set up on the sand near the Wildwood Dog Park and Beach, running alongside the town's famous Boardwalk.
Each participant also will receive a wristband for discounted tickets to Morey's Piers three amusement parks (Mariner’s, Adventure and Surfside). The passes are good for July 9-12.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
