Audubon native and QB Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with Eagles

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws a pass on the run during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Jets 34-28. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco passes the ball. during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 40-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Quarterback Joe Flacco has a 98-77 record as a starter in the regular season and is 10-5 in the playoffs.
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Jonas Shaffer
The Baltimore Sun
Joe Flacco is going back home.
The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl XLVII Most Valuable Player signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who play just a short drive over the Delaware River from Flacco’s hometown of Audubon, New Jersey. With Carson Wentz traded to the Indianapolis Colts, Flacco’s expected to back up second-round pick Jalen Hurts in 2021.
The deal includes $3.5 million guaranteed, according to media reports, and an additional $4 million in incentives. Former Ravens scout Andy Weidl is the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel.
Flacco, 36, spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets, appearing in five games and starting four in place of the oft-injured Sam Darnold. He completed a career-low 55.2% of his passes, finishing with 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions for an 80.6 passer rating.
Over 11 years in Baltimore, Flacco started 163 games, winning 96 and advancing to the playoffs six times as a starter. While the Ravens struggled at times after signing him to a then-NFL-record six-year, $120.6 million contract in 2013, Flacco finished his Ravens tenure with 212 passing touchdowns, over 38,000 passing yards and a 10-5 playoff record.
