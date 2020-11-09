As the Eagles return from the bye week, some persistent problems really need quick resolutions

Then there is Wentz, whose 12 interceptions figure heavily into his 73.2 passer rating. He is two picks short of his rookie-year career high. There were two more of those against Dallas, along with two fumbles. Afterward, we heard what we always hear: That Wentz knows he has to stop turning the ball over, but that he is determined to remain aggressive.

It's easy to see what he means – you don't want your quarterback to go into a shell and get checkdown-happy. But maybe think twice before lofting a bomb into swirling winds for a fifth-round rookie such as John Hightower, who hasn't been great at tracking the ball or contesting catches? At some point, Wentz starts to sound like an arsonist saying, "I know I have to stop setting fires, but I'm never going to put down my matches."

* * *

That Alshon Jeffery either is going to start this week or is going on injured reserve, freeing up his roster spot.