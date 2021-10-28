As Eagles struggle, Jalen Hurts describes what he's missing with Joe Flacco traded to Jets

"I think there is an age factor that does matter," Hurts said. "And a maturity factor. Having that in the room, a guy that's won the Super Bowl, seen so much, double-digit years in the league. He has more years than all of us combined in the room now. So it definitely means a lot to me, but I just lean on my coaches and on Gardner, and we'll continue to get it rolling."

The Eagles (2-5), and to some extent, Hurts have struggled to "get it rolling." That's true on both offense and defense. The Eagles have fallen behind by double digits in each of their last six games, winning just one of those games.

Hurts, meanwhile, has completed less than 60% of his passes in each of the last three games, but he said the offense is close to breaking out.

That's why Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he told the team Wednesday that he sees them as a flower growing underneath the soil.

"The results aren't there right now, but what's going on here is that there's growth under the soil," Sirianni said. "I put a picture of a flower up, and it's coming through the ground, and the roots are growing out. The roots are continuing to grow out. Everybody wants to see results.