An early look at three Eagles training-camp battles

We're about six weeks away from the start of training camp, but it's never too early to start setting the table for what's to come.

Most Eagles players are in deep offseason mode after their three-week stretch of OTAs concluded earlier this month, but there's still work to be done.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said that, even though the players won't be in the building, he expects them to return to the NovaCare Complex in excellent condition.

"The other thing we talked about ... continue to practice good habits, stay out of trouble, and then be ready to come into camp in the best physical shape of your life," Sirianni said. "Because when you're in the best physical shape of your life, now your football IQ and your fundamentals can really show."

For guys about to battle for specific roles, that directive will be all the more important. Below are three groups of players that fit that description.

Jordan Mailata vs. Andre Dillard

The competition for the starting left-tackle job has been the most discussed position battle so far, and for good reason. It's not for lack of trying, but the team failed to transition seamlessly from Eagles great Jason Peters to an heir apparent.