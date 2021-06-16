An early look at three Eagles training-camp battles

We're about six weeks away from the start of training camp, but it's never too early to start setting the table for what's to come.
Most Eagles players are in deep offseason mode after their three-week stretch of OTAs concluded earlier this month, but there's still work to be done.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said that, even though the players won't be in the building, he expects them to return to the NovaCare Complex in excellent condition.
"The other thing we talked about ... continue to practice good habits, stay out of trouble, and then be ready to come into camp in the best physical shape of your life," Sirianni said. "Because when you're in the best physical shape of your life, now your football IQ and your fundamentals can really show."
For guys about to battle for specific roles, that directive will be all the more important. Below are three groups of players that fit that description.
Jordan Mailata vs. Andre Dillard
The competition for the starting left-tackle job has been the most discussed position battle so far, and for good reason. It's not for lack of trying, but the team failed to transition seamlessly from Eagles great Jason Peters to an heir apparent.
Dillard was taken in the first round of the 2019 draft with the plan to develop him into Peters' replacement, but Mailata looked significantly more adept in the role last season than Dillard did the year before.
Sirianni's constant emphasis on competition might or might not prove to be completely the case later this summer, but it certainly seems as if Dillard and Mailata will actually get equal opportunity to secure the job. If Dillard, who missed all of last year with a biceps injury, has made the requisite progress on his strength and mental toughness, he could make a solid case for the job.
If Mailata can continue to show technical development to pair with his rare combination of size, speed, and power, it will be hard to keep him off the field.
Avonte Maddox vs. Zech McPhearson vs. a potential free-agent signee
A second outside cornerback was one of the Eagles' biggest needs going into the offseason, but there's no clear answer at the spot in the wake of OTAs.
At least not yet.
Whether the team brings someone in, keeps Maddox there, or throws McPhearson to the wolves early remains to be seen. At 5-foot-9 with short arms, Maddox is much better suited for a slot-cornerback role or even a safety alignment. Last season was his first time on the outside as a pro, and he struggled mightily.
Putting McPhearson, the team's fourth-round pick, in right away would be an aggressive introduction to the league, especially considering that some viewed the Texas Tech prospect as a slot cornerback during the predraft process.
It's still possible the team will sign a free-agent corner between now and Week 1. Steven Nelson is still available and could make sense. He spent the last two years starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was with the Kansas City Chiefs before then. He has started 15 games in each of the last two seasons, and earned a 68.1 coverage grade from PFF last year.
Boston Scott vs. a bunch of candidates for backup RB role
The Eagles stocked up on backup running backs this offseason, which means they'll have some tough decisions to make come August.
Miles Sanders is the clear starter at the position, but Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell, Jordan Howard, and Kerryon Johnson could all make a case that they deserve to be the preeminent change-of-pace back.
Scott held down the role last season, but Gainwell, the team's fifth-round pick in April's draft, figures to carve out a role as a receiving threat out of the backfield.
Howard, Johnson, Elijah Holyfield, and Adrian Killins will have to battle for the last roster spot or two assuming Sanders, Gainwell, and Scott are locks.
