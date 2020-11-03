After beating Dallas, Eagles get good injury news, for once, and look to get healthier during their open week

Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles win a second successive game for the first time in 2020, they got out of that 23-9 Sunday night victory over Dallas without losing any important starters to injury, Doug Pederson said Monday.

Cornerback Darius Slay logged only 28 of a possible 79 defensive snaps before leaving the game with an ankle injury, and defensive tackle Malik Jackson tweaked his quad injury after playing only 17 snaps, but both are OK, Pederson said. Presumably they will be healthy enough to face the Giants in the first game after the team’s open week.

The Eagles also hope to get back right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle and knee) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) for their visit with the Giants.

Pederson said that COVID-19 protocols will keep Eagles players from leaving the area during the off week, and he plans to bring them in to NovaCare on Wednesday. It wasn’t clear whether this would be for meetings or for a practice.

Pederson said the ability to work this week without having to game-plan would allow his coaching staff to revisit some game film and present it to players with “calmer eyes.”

Evaluations