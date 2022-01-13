A tale of two QBs: Why Eagles' Jalen Hurts still has a ceiling, and Carson Wentz doesn't

Then Sirianni added this: "I think you're just seeing him grow closer and closer to his ceiling."

A caveat: Sirianni in no way, shape or form, was comparing Hurts to Wentz, nor was he even asked about Wentz. Nor should he have been.

So when Sirianni said Hurts is growing closer to his ceiling, take it in this context: Hurts improved throughout the season, and especially over three straight games down the stretch, to prove that he's a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Hurts did this in must-win games, while dealing with an ankle injury.

During those three games, Hurts completed 66.7% of his passes, threw three touchdown passes against an interception, and had a passer rating of 101.3. Hurts only ran for 89 yards, but he scored 2 more TDs on the ground.

"I think for him, it was important for him to step up," left tackle Jordan Mailata said about Hurts' last three games. "When you wear that 'C' logo (for captain) on your jersey, I think it adds on a lot more pressure."

It was no different than what Wentz did in 2019, when the Eagles were in a similar situation, needing to win four straight games to make the playoffs.